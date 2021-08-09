Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 1.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,723. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $85.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

