STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.74 ($45.58).

EPA:STM traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting €35.94 ($42.28). 2,901,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.84.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

