STK (STK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, STK has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. One STK coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $159,582.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00812759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00104736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039672 BTC.

About STK

STK is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

