Stellar (XLM) One Day Volume Hits $609.85 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $7.14 billion and approximately $609.85 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00143514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00147164 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.80 or 0.99671412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035957 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,925 coins and its circulating supply is 23,437,307,015 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

