State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,800 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,688 shares of company stock worth $103,503 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

