State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $64.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

