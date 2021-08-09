State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $244,000 Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

