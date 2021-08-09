State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

