State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.