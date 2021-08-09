State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,305,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $78.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

