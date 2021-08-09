State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

COOP stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.