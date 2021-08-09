State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 6,285 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

