State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 27,541 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ARD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE ARD opened at $24.10 on Monday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

