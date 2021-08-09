State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 150 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Heska worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 534.08 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.38.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

