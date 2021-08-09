Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.16 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.