Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of STN stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

