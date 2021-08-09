S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $29.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

STBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

