Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $1,832,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $57.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

