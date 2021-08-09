Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.5491 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

