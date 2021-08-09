Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,511 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Unisys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other Unisys news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $931,358 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE UIS opened at $24.83 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.