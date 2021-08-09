Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

CMPS stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

