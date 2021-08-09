Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $597.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

