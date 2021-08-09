Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,353 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 23.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 291,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERX opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.21.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

