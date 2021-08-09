Sprott (NYSE:SII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SII opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sprott by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

