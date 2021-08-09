SportsTek Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 16th

SportsTek Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. SportsTek Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SportsTek Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SPTKU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTKU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.