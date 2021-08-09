Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at C$46.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.