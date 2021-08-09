Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,410.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $36,472.40 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00340048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.