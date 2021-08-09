Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 421 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 88,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

