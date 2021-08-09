Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $80.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $97.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
