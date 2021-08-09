SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of ONEY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,676. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49.

