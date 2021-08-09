SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.82. 545,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

