SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,555 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

