South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

