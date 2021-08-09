Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 230.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 235,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $444.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $444.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

