Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $321.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.78. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $322.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

