Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.65 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

