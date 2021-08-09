Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 151,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,061,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.