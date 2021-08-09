Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 151,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,061,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
