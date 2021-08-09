Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $29.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.