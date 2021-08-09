Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE:SAH opened at $52.47 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.