SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE SWI opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $11,075,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 307.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 693,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $6,590,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

