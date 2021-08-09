Smooth Love Potion Achieves Market Cap of $192.77 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $192.77 million and approximately $339.36 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00825756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039817 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 886,057,743 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.