Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

SMSI opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

