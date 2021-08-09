SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.52

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 414885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.