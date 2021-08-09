Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.27 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00826712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00106143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

