Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.22. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

