SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

