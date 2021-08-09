SL Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 2.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $31.59. 25,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,492. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

