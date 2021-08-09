Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of SKY opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

