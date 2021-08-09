Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKY. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.
Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19.
In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
