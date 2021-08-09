Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKY. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

