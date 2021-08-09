Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $30.19 million and $1.46 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00145814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.44 or 1.00172480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.00768679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.