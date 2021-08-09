SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.